Regions mark Independence Day

Daily Graphic Mar - 07 - 2023 , 08:49

The 66th Independence Anniversary was marked in the regions by parades with the security agencies and educational institutions.

Tema

From Tema in the Greater Accra Region, Benjamin Glover & Della Russel Ocloo report that 240 security personnel drawn from the Army, Navy, Police, Ghana National Fire Service, Immigration, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority participated in a colourful parade to mark the maiden edition of the Greater Accra regional celebrations of the Independence Day.

In addition, 870 students from 29 selected basic, junior and senior high schools across the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the region also participated in the parade which also had in attendance chief executive officers of the 29 MMDAs, chiefs in the region, corporate institutions and residents in Tema and its environs.

The parade under the command of Lt Commander George Acquah of the Eastern Naval Command was characterised by cultural display by some school pupils, gymnastics display and presentation of awards to some schools.

In attendance were some Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region as well as a member of the Council of State, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson.

The Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who reviewed the parade, directed the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDMCEs) to enforce their sanitation bye-laws in line with the ‘Accra Must Work Again’ agenda.

He said it was the responsibility of all residents to partner the assemblies in ensuring cleaner surroundings to safeguard health and safety.

"This singular action can contribute immensely to stop the perennial flooding which headlines our newspapers and displaces inhabitants of the region", Mr Quartey said.

The minister commended the relevant stakeholders in the region for their cooperation and participation in the various activities prior to the celebrations, challenging the MMDCEs to ensure sustainability of the activities.

From Bolgatanga, Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that smartly dressed school pupils from 37 basic and senior high schools took part in the anniversary parade held at the Ramsey Park.

Also in attendance were security personnel from the various security agencies made up of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Prisons Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

The parade was interspersed with choreography and karate display by pupils of Great Victory Academy which received a huge applause from the gathering.

Also, some deserving teachers, schools and personalities were rewarded for their support towards the delivery of education in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Bright A. Lawoe, called on parents and guardians to support school managements and boards to deal with the growing indiscipline in schools.

The Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Keith McMahon, in a remark commended Ghanaians for living in peace.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, called on Ghanaians to rise above political and sectarian differences and reason together in pursuit of the issues that concerned the region.

• Security personnel marching during the regional parade in Cape Coast

Kumasi

Nine contingents drawn from the security services, five cadet corps from the secondary and private schools and seven educational institutions drawn from the assemblies took part in the Ashanti Regional parade in Kumasi, reports Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor.

Also in attendance were members of civil organisations and the Kumasi Metro City Guards.

In his address, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, said even though the government had put in place measures to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people, the current Russian-Ukraine war coupled with COVID-19 had reversed the gains made.

That notwithstanding, he said the Ashanti Region had received its fair share of development including some legacy projects such as the Kumasi International Airport, Kejetia Market Redevelopment Project, hospitals and the residential complex for Appeal Court Judges.

Owing to the financial crisis facing the country, Mr Osei-Mensah appealed to MMDAs in the region to complete all ongoing projects before embarking on new ones.

Cape Coast

From Cape Coast, Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Francisca Eshun write that the parade at the Jubilee Park attracted a large crowd made up of residents, schoolchildren and the elderly who defied the scorching sun to be part of the event.

The parade was reviewed by the Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan.

Other dignitaries present included the Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta; the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu, and the Municipal Chief Executive for Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur.

The parade was formed by contingents from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana National Fire Service.

Twenty schools and five cadet corps from the Mfanstipim School, Adisadel College, Wesley Girls High School, Efutu Senior High School and the Cape Coast Technical Institute formed the parade.

Mrs Assan urged the youth in particular to strive to share ideas, be innovative and be disciplined in their endeavours to achieve success.

She appealed to the gathering to make education a priority by taking advantage of the government’s free Senior High School and Technical and Vocational education policy to send their children to school to acquire some knowledge and skills.