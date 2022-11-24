Raise funds for countries vulnerable to climate change - Group urges US Congress

The Chairman of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Global Parliament Group (GPG), Dr Emmanuel Marfo, has urged members of the US Congress to look at areas they could raise funds for countries vulnerable to climate change.
Dr Marfo, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region said this when he met with a delegation from the US Congress led by the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, at the just ended Conference of Parties (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.
Meeting
The meeting with the US Congressional group formed part of some activities, the Ghanaian legislator undertook on the sidelines during the COP27.
At the event, Dr Marfo took the opportunity to talk about the CVF GPG and made mention of some of its activities to his counterparts from the US which included steps that were being taken to highlight the need for clean energy.
Dr Marfo also charged the US Congress to support the Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP) being pursued by the CVF member states.
For her part, Ms Pelosi called on public and private sector players in the US to support the most vulnerable nations in the world.
Change
The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, currently chairs the CVF of nations vulnerable to climate change in the world.
The CVF had expected that the loss and damage agenda was going to be adopted and its financial arrangements agreed through negotiations backed by the CVF submissions and Payment Overdue Campaign for more developed countries to pledge and release funds for actions of climate change impact on vulnerable nations.
The CVF is made up of 58 member nations across the globe, covering some 1.5 billion people.