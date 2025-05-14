Next article: 3 to be deported; 3 to face prosecution over illegal gold trade – Ghana Gold Board

Presidency pardons GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi over viral dollar gift to Agradaa

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 14 - 2025 , 16:35 1 minute read

The Presidency has pardoned, the Acting CEO of GoldBod, Samuel Gyamfi following his meeting with officials over the controversial dollar gift to social media personality Patricia Asiedua alias Agradaa.

Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that Mr Gyamfi’s public apology has been accepted, and he has been cautioned to be more circumspect in his actions.

"The President acknowledges Mr. Gyamfi’s remorse and has advised him to exercise greater discretion in the future," Kwakye Ofosu stated.

The viral video, which showed Mr Gyamfi handing Agradaa a substantial amount of dollars, had sparked widespread debate, with some questioning the source of the funds and the appropriateness of the display.

Mr Gyamfi had explained that the money was intended for personal use and that Agradaa had insisted on financial help before allegedly snatching part of the cash.

Following the meeting at the Presidency, Mr Gyamfi left the premises in a sober mood.

With the matter now resolved, the Presidency considers the case closed.