CHRAJ petitioned to probe GoldBod boss Sammy Gyamfi's dollars gift to Agradaa

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 13 - 2025 , 17:44 1 minute read

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has received a formal petition asking that Sammy Gyamfi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board should be investigated for corruption.

The petition, filed by a citizen identified as Eric Dumenu Akatsi, invokes Article 218(e) of the 1992 Constitution and accuses Mr. Gyamfi of engaging in conduct deemed inconsistent with the ethics required of a public official.

In a letter addressed to CHRAJ Commissioner Joseph Whittal, the petitioner referenced a viral video allegedly showing Mr. Gyamfi splashing U.S. dollar bills on popular evangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, also known as Agradaa.

The petitioner described the act as “a clear indication of unexplained wealth,” further alleging that Mr. Gyamfi maintains two private accounts at Consolidated Bank Ghana—one in Ghana cedis and the other in U.S. dollars—reportedly containing deposits totalling over GHS 100 million.

“It is important to understand that, prior to his current position, these accounts never had the said substantial inflows,” the petition stated.

“This, I contend, including the splashing of dollars, leads to the irresistible conclusion—supported by the accuracy of mathematics—that these are instances of suspected corruption.”

Citing his civic responsibility under Article 41(f) of the Constitution, Mr. Akatsi urged CHRAJ to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the source of Mr. Gyamfi’s alleged wealth and financial activities.