Agradaa pledges to return $800 gift amid backlash over Sammy Gyamfi donation

GraphicOnline May - 13 - 2025 , 11:09 3 minutes read

Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has pledged to return an $800 cash gift she received from the Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, in response to growing public criticism and calls for his sacking.

The donation, which came to light through a widely circulated video showing Gyamfi handing over what appeared to be US dollars to Agradaa, has stirred controversy, especially among members of the Minority in Parliament. They have labelled the act “inappropriate” and demanded his immediate removal from office.

Addressing the matter in a live Instagram video, Agradaa said her conscience would not allow her to become the reason for Gyamfi’s downfall. “I will return the $800 and film it as evidence if that’s what it’ll take for Sammy Gyamfi not to lose his job and for the NDC members to leave me alone,” she said.

She further stated her readiness not only to refund the money but to double the amount to protect Gyamfi’s reputation. “I will return the $800 and even double it. I will do my best to find his office, and I will go there with my camera and show it to Ghanaians that I have returned the money,” she added.

The former fetish priestess turned evangelist defended Gyamfi’s gesture as one rooted in Christian charity, citing scripture to reinforce her position. “This is my mantle, my Bible, and my anointing oil. As a great woman of God, I say that I will set my church on fire if I am the reason Sammy will lose his job,” she declared. “Because the Bible said we should do good to everybody. The Bible did not discriminate when it said that. So, if Sammy Gyamfi gives me money, he deserves to do that.”

Meanwhile, Gyamfi has issued an apology for the incident, which he described as a simple act of charity that was never intended for public view. “This was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and lifelong custom of lending a helping hand to people in need,” he explained in a social media post.

He added that he did not anticipate the act becoming public: “I sincerely thought I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined it could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

Responding to the backlash within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gyamfi acknowledged the concerns of party members: “I understand the uproar this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by it. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion.”

He reiterated his commitment to public service, saying, “My view of public office as a privilege to serve society remains unchanged.”

The incident has reignited debate over dollarisation and its perceived effect on Ghana’s currency. Critics argue that such displays of foreign currency by public officials could undermine public confidence in the Ghanaian cedi and contravene the government's Code of Conduct.