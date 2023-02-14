Pope Francis names two Auxiliary Bishops for Accra Catholic Archdiocese

The Catholic Church in Ghana for the very first time has two Auxiliary Bishops in Accra.
They are Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Narh Asare, Parish Priest of Ss. Anne and Joachim Parish and Very Rev. Fr. John Kobina Louis, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Accra.
Their appointments by Pope Francis as Auxiliary Bishops in Accra was announced today (February 14, 2023).
The announcement was made in Rome at 12:00 noon and also announced by the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Most Rev. Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra at 11:00 am GMT.
An Auxiliary Bishop is a bishop appointed to assist a Diocesan Bishop. Whether in a Diocese or Archdiocese. His title is Bishop.
The role of the Auxiliary Bishop is to assist the Diocesan Bishop in all matters related to the clergy, religious, and laity.
more to follow...