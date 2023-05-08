Police investigate Constable’s death at Bibiani

Daily Graphic May - 08 - 2023 , 06:31

THE Police have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Constable in the line of duty at Bibiani, the Western North regional capital.

The Constable was reportedly shot dead by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), a superior at the Western North Regional Command, as they were returning from an operation last Friday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The names of the victim and the culprit are yet to be made public by the police.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been placed in custody while investigations continue.

Assessment

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, dispatched a team to the Command to assess the situation.

A police statement confirming the incident said the team, led by Commissioner of Police, Director-General (Welfare), Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, as well as management board members and the Director in charge of General Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, were also tasked to formally inform the family of the incident.

Clinical psychologist

Also, the IGP has directed that a police clinical psychologist be assigned to the family of the late constable to support them in their difficult time, while another team of clinical psychologists had been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho-social support to the personnel following the tragic loss of their colleague.