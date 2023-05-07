UDS: Storey building under construction on campus collapse

Mohammed Fugu

A storey building under construction at the city campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale collapsed last Saturday during a rainstorm.

There was no casualty. The incident happened at night, at a time there were no workers on site.

The scene had been cordoned off when Graphic Online visited the campus on Sunday.

UDS Storey building

The UDS city campus runs graduate programmes and hosts the newly established School of Business and the Institute of Distance Education Centre.

The new structure under construction, said to be a six-storey building is expected to help solve the infrastructure deficit on campus.

