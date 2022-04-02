Police assure public of security at Easter

The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command has assured the public of adequate security at this year's Kwahu Easter festivities.
It has, therefore, cautioned miscreants who are planning to engage in any criminal activity at the annual Easter event to desist from any such action or be ready to face the law.
The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Rev. Dr Samuel Nyamekye Adane-Ameyaw, gave the assurance in an interview with the Daily Graphic at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region last Thursday.
This was after the police had conducted an inspection and monitoring exercise in the area in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as part of preparations of the festival.
No motorbikes
The commander further cautioned that the police would not allow the use of motorbikes at the event in the area, saying “criminals usually use motorbikes to rob people and so we do not want to see motorbikes during the festivities”.
“Those intending to carry small arms are also forewarned because we will not entertain any criminal. You will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law when you are caught. The security presence will be felt everywhere in the Kwahu and Afram Plains enclaves. Those dealing in narcotics will also not be safe.
There will not be a safe haven for any criminal at this year's Kwahu Easter," he added.
On the number of personnel to be deployed, Chief Superintendent Adane-Ameyaw said it would not be made public for security reasons.
Transportation arrangements
The commander further said that measures had been put in place to deal with the traffic situation that usually characterised the celebration.
According to him, the police would only permit buses to convey celebrants to the top of the Kwahu Ridge as people would be made to park their cars at designated places.
He appealed to drivers to be extra careful and also desist from drinking alcohol, saying, "don't drink and drive. If you are coming from long journeys come with a spare driver; if you are tired tell the passengers and park at a safe place and rest before you continue. The most painful thing is that when drivers are carrying eggs in their vehicles they are extra careful, but very careless when driving human beings."