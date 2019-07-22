Oppong-Boanuh appointed Acting IGP, Asante-Apeatu directed to proceed on leave

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Deputy Inspector General of Police has been appointed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Akufo-Addo.
Mr Oppong-Boanuh will act as IGP until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the Constitution, a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications of the Presidency said.
His appointment follows a directive by President Akufo-Addo to the IGP, Mr David Asante-Apeatu to proceed on leave, with immediate effect, pending his retirement on August 14, 2019.
The President thanked Mr Asante-Apeatu for his many years of service to the country and wished him well in his retirement.
