Tiger Eye P.I., a private investigations firm which produced a documentary which levelled allegations of corruption against the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Mr Charles Bissue has described the involvement of the Ghana Police Service in the case as a total waste of resources.
Welcoming the decision of the Police to remove itself from investigations, Tiger Eye said the involvement of the Ghana Police Service has been nothing but needlessly duplicitous and superfluous and a total waste of resources.
Tiger Eye in a statement copied to Graphic Online mentioned that it deliberately petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the matter because it involved some politically exposed persons.
In February 2019, a petition was sent to the Office of the Special Prosecutor just at the same time as the documentary was published. Our lawyers deemed the Office of the Special Prosecutor most suitable to investigate this matter, which also involves politically exposed persons," the statement said.
"Tiger Eye P.I. did not send a petition to the Ghana Police Service and it has not participated in any purported investigation by the Service. The Ghana Police Service has conducted itself in this matter as an unhappy unsolicited busybody with no real substance to inform a decision.
The statement stressed that the "Office of the Special Prosecutor is fully seized with the matter and it is still conducting its investigations".
Read the entire statement below;
Police involvement in Bissue investigation waste of resources - Tiger Eye P.I. on Scribd