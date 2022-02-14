Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony

An Ashaiman District Court has remanded into police custody one of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement, Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.
The court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway, denied a bail application saying the court did not have jurisdiction to grant the accused bail.
He has been remanded into police custody for the next two weeks and is expected to reappear before the court on Monday, February 28.
Background
Mr Barker-Vormawor, a social media activist and one of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement was arrested by the police for “threatening a coup.”
A police statement said he was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.
Mr Barker-Vormawor in a series of Facebook posts this week described the Ghana Army as "useless".
He is said to have incited the army to stage a coup over the proposed E-Levy Bill in Parliament.
According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” the police statement dated February 12, 2022, signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said.
Demand for release
Earlier Monday morning, some members of the #FixTheCountry movement converged in front of the Ashaiman Police Station to demand the release of Mr Barker-Vormawor.
The group, holding a banner with the inscriptions #FreeOliverNow #WeAreAllOliver #ActivismIsNotCrime #StopTheCOSNow #IAmOliver, and clad in red and black, started gathering close to the Police Station at about 5:30am.