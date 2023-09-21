‘Occupy Jubilee House’ demo: Police arrest 49 suspects

Kweku Zurek Sep - 21 - 2023 , 18:35

The Police announced on Thursday that it had apprehended 49 individuals linked to an unlawful assembly and violation of the Public Order Act.

These suspects, arrested in the early hours of Thursday, September 21, were allegedly gathered with the intention of protesting in front of the Jubilee House, the official residence of the Ghanaian government.

Presently in custody to aid in the investigation, they were arrested within the vicinity of the Jubilee House and the 37 Military Hospital area.

NEWS RELEASE:

POLICE ARREST 49 SUSPECTS FOR UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY AND VIOLATION OF PUBLIC ORDER ACT pic.twitter.com/KPROj6B9rr September 21, 2023

"The arrest follows the blatant disregard of the court order served on the organizers of the Democracy Hub group, which aimed to prevent them from staging a planned demonstration in the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday, 21st to Saturday, 23rd September 2023," stated the Police in an official release.

"We wish to emphasize that the Police do not derive pleasure from barring any group from demonstrating, as the force has a track record of ensuring security during protests in the past. The exception, in this instance, is the disagreement with the organizers regarding the venue, given the Jubilee House's status as a security zone.

"In light of the above, we reiterate our stance on the necessity for the general public, in the interest of public order and safety, to disregard any invitations by the organizers to participate in any unlawful demonstration until the court's decision on the matter on 26th September 2023."

The demonstrators, donning black and red attire, had planned to advocate for various reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and enhanced governance.

Earlier, after the protest organizers had made their intentions known, the Police had announced obtaining a court injunction to halt the protest.

Subsequently, a statement was issued by the Police, warning against participation in the protest on September 21.

However, the organizers contended that they had not received any court notice preventing them from proceeding with the protest, hence their presence at the designated gathering point that morning.

While en route to the police station, one of the organizers, Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor, shared a video on his social media platforms, expressing the group’s disappointment with the Police.

Mr. Vormawor, who had previously been detained in a similar protest, appealed to lawyers across the nation to extend legal assistance to the detained protestors.

He also called for solidarity from the public and the media.