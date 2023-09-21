Digitalised archives makes academic research easy - Minister

Josephine Nyorkor Ntreh Sep - 21 - 2023 , 16:50

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the digitalised archive of publications by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd for the last 70 years will help make research easy for academic institutions.

Speaking at the official launch of the Graphic Digitalised Archives on Wednesday night, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said getting data for a particular phenomenon is difficult hence the digitalised archives will help make data finding easier.

"Sometimes you are doing an academic research and you want to trace the trajectory of a particular phenomenon and you will struggle to get data," he stated.

"But if Graphic is indeed the nation's leading newspaper and they have been publishing stories from before independence on many different things in this country, then this is a product that gives academics and academic institutions a fantastic repository from what you can get first-hand information for a lot of academic work and information," he continued.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi in the Eastern Region urged academics and academic institutions to embrace the new development.

"I know you pay for international platforms..., now you have Graphic which has all of it and I encourage you to sign up to this platform so that your institutions and students will benefit from a lot of information for purposes of research," he added.