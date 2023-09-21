9 killed in highway ambush at Pusiga

Nine people have been killed in an attack in the Upper East region town of Pusiga in what is believed to be related to the chieftaincy conflict in neighboring Bawku.

The attack is said to have occurred this morning when heavily armed men ambushed a convoy of police personnel escorting traders from Bawku to Cinkase in Togo.

The attack occurred near the Gbewaa Training College on the road from Missiga to Pulimakom.

A police source has confirmed the incident, saying no police officer was harmed although the police vehicle has been badly damaged. The deceased are six women and three men.

No arrests have been made yet but they are following up on leads as part of investigations.

more to follow…