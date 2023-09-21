Repair works on damaged culvert on Ho-Accra road begins

Alberto Mario Noretti Sep - 21 - 2023 , 10:42

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has begun work to repair the Anyirawase-Tsito portion of Ho-Accra highway, following the damage of the culvert on the stretch by heavy rains.

The stretch was closed to vehicular movement on Monday, (September 18) as a result of the structural defect.

The Volta Regional Highway Director, Sheik Issaka Aminu Abubakar told Graphic Online at Anyirawase on Wednesday (September 20) that the state of the culvert posed serious danger to motorists and the public, for which reason it had become necessary to close the section to safeguard lives and properties.

He said the GHA had, therefore, arraigned an alternative route between Asikuma Junction and Ho for journeys between Ho and Accra.

The detour from the Asikuma Junction to Ho involved a right turn at Dededo onto a 10-kilometre gravel road Feeder Road, leading, covering 12.5 kilometres of gravel road and 31.1 bituminous road, to meet the Sokode Roundabout.

Sheik Abubakar said personnel of the Ghana Police Service would be available to assist motorists with directions along the road.

He entreated motorists to take note of the development and use the alternative route.

The Regional Highway Director gave an assurance that work on the damaged portion would be completed within four weeks.

Meanwhile, commercial transport operators have said they were complying with the new road directive which had not affected their operations in any negative way.

For instance, Ho Station Manager of Intercity STC Coaches Limited, Richard Ahiafor said business was smooth as usual, adding “we have not encountered any problem whatsoever with the new arrangement on the road.”