Obuasi businessman donates to Village of Hope

Following the current biting economic conditions globally, an Obuasi-based budding entrepreneur and a businessman has used the celebration of his 34th birthday to help ameliorate the plight of inmates at the Village of Hope Children’s Home at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region with some donations.
Collins Amo, CEO of Aduro y3 Herbal Centre; the producer of Obuasi Bitters in Obuasi, presented assorted items and a cheque for GHS 10,000.00 to the orphans with the promise of making it a yearly ritual.
Indeed, the presentation formed part of his philosophy and orientation of life of spending his birthdays with the less privileged in any part of the country.
Items
The items worth GHS 5,000.00 included bags of rice, frozen chicken, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, toiletries, biscuits, sugar and detergents.
“I am always motivated to give to the needy and less privileged in line with the Bible which says: It is more blessing to give than to receive," he said.
"Having witnessed an improvement in my business, I deem it necessary to share my joy and blessings with the needy in society," Mr Amo said.
Optimism
He was optimistic that the donation would help alleviate the plight of the children and improve their living conditions.
Having done similar donations last year, the young CEO said, the successes he has chalked since then there has been enormous hence it was only appropriate for him to be back to replicate the gesture.
Mr Amo expressed appreciation to God for the gift of life and a new year hoping that the children will grow to do better than him.
Appreciation
The Founder and Managing Director of the Village of Hope, Samuel Osei Addo Mensah, expressed appreciation to Mr Amo and asked for God's blessing on his life.
"This is not the first time he has done this for us. Last year, he did same for the children and it went a long way to help us," Mr Mensah said.
He described the donation as timely since the school was facing some financial difficulties.
Mr Mensah called on other individuals and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the school to keep it afloat.
About Aduro y3 Herbal centre
Established in 2017, the herbal centre has 10 branches across the country.
It produces the popular Obuasi Bitters with its headquarters in Obuasi.