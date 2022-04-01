Charger Limited boss rewards staff with cars

The Founder and President of Charger Limited, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey has rewarded four of his "dedicated and loyal" employees with four cars – a Nissan Rogue, a Hyundai Santa Fe, and two Toyota Corollas.
The four employees of Charger Limited - John Adotey, Opoku Agyemang, Bismark Bentil and Bugadam Rowland Daliwe were ecstatic when keys to the home used vehicles were handed to them.
In brief comments at the presentation ceremony, Dr Borketey said dedication, hard work, and loyalty are virtues that every employee, no matter their level must endeavour to cultivate.
He added that people with such virtues are admirable and must be rewarded in return, hence the gesture saying, “ Loyalty and dedication, they say, are two-way streets, and he who shows you loyalty and is dedicated to you deserves the same in return.”
The gesture was in fulfilment of a promise he made to the workers during the company’s end of year party last year where he promised that five cars would be presented as a reward to five individuals by the end of the year 2022.
“…this is just the beginning of great things management has in stock for workers who distinguish themselves,” he said.
TV personality and actor Akrobeto (Akwasi Boadi), who was present at the ceremony also spoke about the need to remain loyal to genuine employers saying, “… work with good intentions, a clear conscience and your blessings shall be abundant.”