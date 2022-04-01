Top 10 women in Public Relations unveiled

Women in Public Relations Ghana has outdoored the Top 10 Public Relations (PR) women in Ghana for the year 2021.
The list includes Praise Nutakor (Head of Communications and Partnerships of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana), Shirley Tony Kum (Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana), Sophia Kudjordji (Group Head, Communications, Jospong Group of Companies), Cynthia Ofori Dwumfuo (Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana), Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu-Ansah (Head of Brand Communications and Business Development for Quick Angels Limited), Joyce Ahiadorme (Transformation and Internal Communications Manager, FanMilk- Danone), Afia Drah (Communication and Business Development Manager, The Trust Hospital), Mina Okuru (Communications Manager, Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration), Josephine Appiah-Nyamekye Sanny (Knowledge Translation Manager, Afrobarometer), and Akosua Kwafo Ogyiri (Communication & Media Manager, WaterAid Ghana).
Women in PR explained that the main objective behind these listings is not to just celebrate PR women but to continue to highlight the growing importance of female presence in leadership and by way of their contribution to achieving gender equality in the PR industry.
“In this 2021 edition of our Top 10 Women in PR Ghana, we added a new element which allowed the PR community to nominate their top PR women for the year 2021 via google forms. We received entries after which a 3-member jury was tasked to review and shortlist the entries based on a set of criteria”, it noted.
One of the awardees, Praise Nutakor, Head of Communications and Partnerships of UNDP Ghana, who is being listed for the third consecutive time among the top 10 women in PR in Ghana thanked the Women in PR for the recognitions and noted that “this is yet another big challenge to continue to pursue excellence to uplift the face of the communications industry”.
According to Women in PR, among Praise’s accomplishments, she was recently awarded by UNDP for her outstanding leadership in communicating on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She is also passionate about media capacity development where she organized various trainings for the media across the country in different SDGs areas, recently on data storytelling to empower Journalists to advocate more on SDGs issues with evidence.
“As a leader with outstanding track record, Praise affectionately called the SDG woman, has led multinational projects including the YouthConnekt Africa; a youth led conference which brought together over 2000 young delegates with high profiles from across the continent, organized strategic communication training for district assemblies, also led a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) training for journalists and many more”, the announcement stated.
The seeming recovery process from a global pandemic such as COVID-19 has been quite a challenge for many organizations and industry professionals. For Public Relations practitioners, organizations all over the world are constantly relying on them to showcase the value their organizations are providing towards their internal and external stakeholders. To be successful, PR professionals are to demonstrate their value, agility, and digital savviness in order to project their contribution to the industry as well as their individual organizations.
“Our goal as Women in PR Ghana is to create role models who would inspire the next generation of women in PR to excel as female leaders. To the above listed women in PR, we salute your contribution to this objective and encourage many others to take inspiration”, the announcement added.
Women in Public Relations Ghana is a professional networking organization committed to educating, mentoring and empowering female PR professionals and students. It was established as a not-for-profit organization by Faith Senam Ocloo, a Fashion PR Specialist and Founder of e’april Public Relations.