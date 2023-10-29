Nkwanta: Residents clash over Yam festival rites, many injured [VIDEO]

There was confusion at Nkwanta in the Oti Region on Saturday following a disagreement over the venue and the nature of rites to be performed as part of the celebration of this year's annual Yam festival.

The incident has resulted in some injuries to many residents.

Graphic Online understands that one person was in a critical condition after he was allegedly stabbed.

Some houses and shops were attacked and destroyed [See attached video below].

The confusion reportedly started as a result of a disagreement between two tribes over the venue for the Yam festival and the nature of the rites to be performed as part of the festival.

Some residents have fled the area for safety.

