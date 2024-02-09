New Life Children's Home at Nungua receives support

Gertrude Anka Nyanvi Feb - 09 - 2024 , 12:52

The New Life Children's Home at Nungua in Accra has received financial, food and toiletries support from Cheery Addei, the co-founder of LC Empire State International Limited.

Handing over the items to the management of the orphanage, Cherry Addei said she was delighted in meeting the children.

"These are our future generations, and we should all focus on putting smiles on their faces. We should all help people who are in need," she said.

"The little we have, we can all share together, and this is the least God expects from us," she added

She pledged to continue her support for the home and urged the management not to hesitate in reaching out to her anytime they needed her assistance.

The Founder of the orphanage, Nii Afote Botwe II, thanked Cherry Addei for the gesture.