University Unions end strike after government negotiations

GraphicOnline Feb - 09 - 2024 , 13:52

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, along with the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and other associated unions, have decided to suspend their extensive industrial action.

This decision, made on Friday, February 9, came after negotiations with government officials regarding their terms of employment, where key concerns were addressed.

In a press briefing following the discussions, Ken Botchway, the Chairman of TEWU at the University of Ghana, disclosed that the government has settled the outstanding nine months of tier two benefits owed to them.

"Fortunately, the government has disbursed the funds to the appropriate managers. However, the government is expected to compensate with a 3% penalty for the delay in releasing these funds," stated Mr. Botchway.

He emphasized that while the strike has been suspended, it has not been fully terminated, as the government still needs to resolve additional issues.

"Interest must be calculated on the funds the government has disbursed. It's crucial that the government employs compound interest rather than simple interest, as the latter puts contributors at a disadvantage. This will be a focal point in our ongoing discussions," he added.

University unions embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike to protest against what they perceived as government negligence towards pension matters and the alleged unjust discontinuation of their overtime allowances.

The unions involved in the strike action included the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSAUG), the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), the Teachers’ and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) under the Trades Union Congress (TUC), and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).