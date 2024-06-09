Featured

Live: Watch the Ga Mantse's durbar in honour of the Asantehene

Graphic Online Jun - 09 - 2024 , 13:01

A vibrant display of Ghanaian culture is unfolding live as the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, hosts the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for a grand durbar at the forecourt of the Ga Mantse's Palace in Kaneshie, Accra.

Advertisement

You can witness this historic event live on GraphicOnline

The durbar, a traditional ceremony featuring dignitaries, drumming, and dance, is a celebration of the strong bond between the Ga and Asante people. This momentous occasion follows the Ga Mantse's recent participation in the Asantehene's 25th anniversary celebration.

Beyond its cultural significance, the durbar serves as a powerful symbol of unity and peace in the lead-up to Ghana's Presidential and Parliamentary elections later this year.

As the two revered leaders come together, Ghanaians witness a commitment to collaboration and a peaceful electoral process. Don't miss this chance to experience a remarkable display of Ghanaian culture and tradition below;