Okuapemman Fekuw refurbishes Akropong School for the Blind

Ezekiel E. Sottie Jun - 09 - 2024 , 12:46

Okuapemman Fekuw, a group of Okuapemman Ghanaians based in the United States of America (USA), has re-roofed and renovated the dining hall and kitchen of the Akropong School for the Blind in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The refurbished facility was handed over to the school's authorities by a representative of the group, Ebenezer Yeboah Mireku, who also serves as secretary to Okuapemman Fekuw. The ceremony was attended by assembly members of the Akropong Electoral Areas, chiefs and opinion leaders of the Akuapem Traditional Area, and the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive, Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu-Larbi.

Gratitude

The Headmistress of the school, Veronica Dery, expressed appreciation to Okuapemman Fekuw of Chicago, USA, for the gesture. She noted that the facility had deteriorated badly over the years, forcing students to relocate each time it rained due to leakages.

In response, the school appealed to various organizations and institutions for assistance. Fortunately, the USA group stepped in to refurbish the facility, giving the school a much-needed facelift.

Plight of the students

Ebenezer Yeboah Mireku stated that he and his colleagues were moved by the plight of the students and decided to "step in" to help.

Inclusivity

The Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive, Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu-Larbi, also praised the group for alleviating the school's challenges. He noted that the renovation had transformed the school into a state-of-the-art facility that would continue to provide equal access to all students.

The MCE highlighted that the spirit of Okuapemman Fekuw in the USA should inspire all Okuapemman members in Ghana and elsewhere to build bridges between communities, foster empathy, and support one another to promote the development of the Akuapem Traditional Area.

About the school

Established in 1945, the Akropong School for the Blind remains Ghana's foremost training center for the visually impaired, with many alumni serving in various capacities across the country. The school currently has a population of 410 students, with 38 teaching staff and 45 non-teaching staff.