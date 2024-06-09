Next article: Police refute claims by NDC’s Johnson Asiedu Nketia over arrests of Naa Koryoo, others

Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of former Vice President narrates robbery incident [VIDEO]

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Jun - 09 - 2024 , 11:04

Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has narrated her recent armed robbery attack incident.

The police has already arrested one Yahuza Osumanu who has been arraigned.

Yahuza Osumanu has pleaded not guilty to 26 counts of robbery and money laundering.

The accused person has been denied bail and still in custody.

Already, the prosecution in the trial has told the court that Yahuza robbed the wife of the former Vice-President, and other high profile personalities.

The prosecution has filed disclosures and witness statements in a bid to begin the trial of the accused person.

Attached below is a video of Matilda Amissah-Arthur sharing the incident at a public event

Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of former Vice President narrates her armed robbery attack incident pic.twitter.com/vLk0LynmjC June 9, 2024

Facts

The facts of the case as presented in court is that during the second quarter of 2023, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service received several complaints of residential robberies perpetuated by a single armed man around Airport, Cantonments, Tesano and Ridge.

On September 17, 2023, a complainant, Augustine Okere, reported to the Airport Police that at about 2:30 a.m. that day, his residence at Kaeela Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area, had been robbed.

On receipt of the complaint, the state attorney said a team of police personnel from the Airport Police Division was dispatched to the crime scene. The complainant told the police that the accused person entered his room, pointed a pistol at him and demanded money and other valuables.

He was robbed of two Rolex wristwatches valued at $38,000, $23,000, GH¢2,000 and £3,500.

On September 19, 2023, the owner of the Kaeela Courts Apartments furnished the police with a pen drive which contained CCTV footage of the accused person.

On December 4, 2023, the police received other distress calls from two complainants that they had been robbed. Ms Ansah said the accused fled the scene before a team of police arrived.

The complainants told the police that the accused person pointed a pistol at them and succeeded in robbing them of their Cartier wristwatch, an iPhone and cash running into hundreds of dollars.

The prosecution told the court that CCTV footages on the premises were obtained and reviewed.

Former Vice-President’s wife

On December 5, 2023, the Tesano Police received information at about 4 a.m. that Mrs Amissah-Arthur had been robbed.

Again, the robber fled the scene before the police arrived.

The police were told that the suspect was wielding a gun and threatened to kill his victim if she did not comply with his instructions.

Aside from the money he made away with, the accused allegedly also bolted with a gold watch valued at GH¢20,000 and necklaces valued at GH¢5,000.

“The accused person also assaulted the wife of the late former Vice-President by strangling her and hitting her head repeatedly on the ground, while demanding more booty. Mrs Amissah-Arthur lost consciousness momentarily and when she regained consciousness the accused person had left with her safe and the booty,” the prosecutor told the court.

The Chief State Attorney said Mrs Amissah-Arthur placed a call to the police guard on duty at her residence and asked him to be on the lookout for the accused.

She further told the court that the guard spotted the accused person on the compound while he was trying to escape with the safe.

“He gave the accused a chase but the accused abandoned the safe and managed to escape,” the prosecutor said.

CCTV footages

The State Attorney further said the police obtained various CCTV footages from the crime scenes and reviewed them.

“The accused person was identified in the CCTV footage as Yahuza Osumanu, who had been on the police radar for his involvement in a series of residential robberies at Cantonments, Airport Residential Area, Ridge and Tesano,” the prosecution said.

Ridge robbery

On December 11, 2023 the prosecutor added, the police patrol team received information about a robbery incident at Ridge and proceeded to the scene, where the victim reported that Osumanu robbed her at gunpoint, after ransacking her room and making away with luxury items.

Police initial assessment revealed that the accused person gained access into the house through the victim's window in the kitchen, which was not properly locked, the prosecutor told the court.

After analysing the footage, the prosecutor said the police gathered that Osumanu, who lived at Dome Pillar 2, was the one carrying out those series of robberies.