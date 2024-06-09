Next article: PLAYBACK: Watch the Ga Mantse's durbar in honour of the Asantehene

Featured

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pledges support for Ga State Education Fund

Vincent Amenuveve & Diana Mensah Jun - 09 - 2024 , 16:06

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has pledged to provide GH₵500,000 as seed money to establish an education Endowment Fund for brilliant, needy children in the Ga State.

Advertisement

In addition, the Asantehene provided GH₵50,000 and assorted drinks to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, as a gesture of gratitude for "the love" shown to him during his participation in the Asantehene's recent celebration of his 25th anniversary on the throne.

This visit by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marks the first by an Asantehene to the Ga State in 78 years, following a similar visit by Otumfuo Osei Agyeman Prempeh II.

This is a developing story and will be updated...