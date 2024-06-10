Ga Mantse pays historic visit to Ghana Armed Forces leadership

Emelia Ennin Abbey Jun - 10 - 2024 , 02:48

In a historic display of unity and cooperation, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, last Friday paid a visit to the Chief of the Army Staff of the Ghana Army, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona.

The visit was to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Ga State and the Ghana Army and to foster collaboration and promote stability in the country.

As part of the visit, the Ga Mantse reviewed a guard of honour mounted in his honour by a continent of 48 personnel and two officers accompanied by the Army Central Band after which he received a royal salute.

The Ga Mantse, leading an entourage of paramount chiefs, priests and priestesses and other dignitaries, also mounted an open pickup which drove him through some principal streets where some personnel had lined up along the streets to the Army headquarters.

A cultural dance performance by the Ghana Dance Ensemble of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, welcomed the entourage. During the visit, the Ga Mantse interacted with officers, soldiers and defence civilian staff.

Army structure

In a meeting held at the Ghana Army Hall of Generals, the Ga Mantse and his entourage were briefed on the structure and operations of the Ghana Armed Forces. King Teiko Tsuru expressed gratitude to the army for their tireless efforts in keeping the peace and security of the nation.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the Ga State and the military, highlighting various areas of mutual interest. The Ga Mantse noted that the chieftaincy and military had several ways to work together, and this visit marked the start of a new relationship.

He looked forward to an enduring friendship between the Ga Stool and the Ghana Armed Forces, and pledged to work together to surmount all challenges.

Working together

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS ) hailed the visit as an honour and a significant moment of unity and collaboration between the armed forces and traditional leadership. Maj. Gen. Onwona highlighted the army's vision to maintain a cohesive and well-rounded force, and its strategic objectives to enhance combat efficiency, deliver effective administrative support and revamp logistics support.

The Chief of the Army Staff praised the Ga Mantse and traditional leaders for their role in ensuring unity, peace and development in the nation, and emphasised the importance of promoting cultural heritage.

He stressed that the armed forces and traditional leaders shared a common goal of promoting peace and security. Maj. Gen. Onwona acknowledged that the mission of the armed forces could not be effectively achieved without the support of civil society and traditional leaders, and expressed gratitude for the existing strong bonds between the armed forces and traditional leaders.

He pledged the commitment of the armed forces to ensure peaceful elections as the nation prepared for elections.

Appreciation

The Ga Mantse presented a bull, 50 bags of 25 kilogrammes bags of rice, 50 packs of bottled water, soft drinks, liquor and an undisclosed amount of money to the COAS. The Chief of Army Staff was also decorated with a colourful kente cloth and had the title, Nii Tackie Tatse I, conferred on him, putting him in charge of the warriors of the Ga State and security and peace of the Ga Mantse.

The Army, for its part, presented a plaque to the COAS.