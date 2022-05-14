Level 300 Student of Cape Coast Technical University found dead

A Level 300 Marketing student of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Nana Ama Clark has been found dead at the Ola Estate near the Ola College of Education.
The incident has thrown the community into a state of fear.
Police account
According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Irene Oppong, the lifeless body of Nana Ama was found lying at the roadside by some residents at about 9 pm last Friday.
According to her, Police had information that a female adult was found lying dead on the roadside at Ola Estate near the Ola College of Education, Cape Coast.
She said the Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of Nana Ama lying naked with her private part cut off and bruises on the body.
DSP Oppong said the mother of the deceased had been informed and the body was deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending further investigation.