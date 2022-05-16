AirtelTigo launches project to create awareness on mental health

AirtelTigo Touching Lives in collaboration with Dr Setor Foundation has launched the ‘Every Mind Matters’ initiative with the aim of creating mental health awareness among the Ghanaian population.
This project is to give mental health the needed attention to eliminate stigma and prejudice against people living with issues of mental health and educating the public on availability of treatment and referral centres.
Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, the Head of Brand and Communications at AirtelTigo, Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado, emphasised on the urgent need to prioritise mental health in both the rural and urban areas in Ghana; since there were limited resources and little knowledge on the issue of mental health in the country.
She added, “AirtelTigo Touching Lives, is pleased to collaborate with Dr Setor Abra Norgbe, the first runner-up in the 2021 Ghana Most Beautiful contest as she commences with her laudable project on creating mental health awareness among the population, especially, people of the Volta Region of Ghana.”
As a brand with a strong sense of purpose and commitment towards health and wellbeing, she indicated that AirtelTigo was committed to supporting health through its Corporate Social Responsibility, AirtelTigo Touching Lives.
Need for awareness
The founder and leader of the initiative, Dr Setor Abra Norgbe, indicated that, “the need for mental health awareness came to light when we observed the neglect and stigmatisation people with various forms of mental disorder face in our communities.
“There was a point in my life where the need to push the importance of mental health became a necessity for me. I realized there was a direct correlation between physical health and mental health as patients recovered on placebos,” she said.
According to her, recent data from the World Health Organization revealed that one in every 4 people experience mental health issues each year and such issues of mental health should be everybody’s concerns.
Dr Setor expressed her profound gratitude to AirtelTigo for being the headline sponsor of her campaign, ‘Every Mind Matters’ and called on other stakeholders and partners to join.