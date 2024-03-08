Next article: We need more women in political leadership - Josephine Oppong-Yeboah advocates

Let's celebrate each other - Lordina Mahama urges women

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 08 - 2024 , 11:31

Former First Lady and President of the Lordina Foundation, Lordina Dramani Mahama, has encouraged women and girls to empower and celebrate each other and stand together in solidarity.

She further entreated women and girls to understand the importance of supporting and uplifting one another.

In her message to all women as the world marks the International Women's Day (IWD) celebration today, March 8, 2024, Mrs Mahama said the responsibilities of women include ensuring that every woman and girl "feels valued in all aspects of society."

This year’s IWD is on the theme: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for this year is “Inspire Inclusion.”

International Women's Day is celebrated to highlight and address gender inequalities globally. It serves as a reminder to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about persistent challenges, and promote gender parity.

The celebration thus fosters a collective commitment to advancing women's rights, encouraging inclusivity, and striving for a world where everyone, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities and recognition.