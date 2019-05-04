Kpalime installs new paramount chief

The unique and rich culture of the people of the Kpalime Traditional Area in the South Dayi district of the Volta Region was on its highest display at the installation of a new paramount chief for the area.
The ceremony attracted people from far and near to Kpalime Duga where the new Paramount Chief, Togbega Atigbladza Agbi Yao VIII, was sworn in to occupy the throne which had been vacant for the past five years.
The new chief, known in private life as Mr Emmanuel Mawuyram Osae, is a teacher with the Ghana International School (GIS).
It was a moment of joy for the people of seven towns namely Kpalime Duga, Toh Kpalime, Kaira Kpalime, Tsatee Kpalime, Todome Kpalime, Hiama Kpalime and Wegbe Kpalime which formed the traditional areas as they thronged the coronation grounds to witness the moment.
The ceremony, which was characterised by beautiful performances from the Asafo group (Warriors) and the Akayevi Haborbor (a traditional women group) had in attendance royal delegations from neighbouring towns such as Boso and Anum both from the Eastern Region.
Call for Unity
Delivering a speech after the swearing in, Togbega Agbi Yao Duga VIII thanked the people for the honour done him, promising to live to expectation.
His successful installation, he said, should unify the people in the various towns to bring development to the traditional area.
According to him, ‘No great achievement in this world could be possible without unity’, and, therefore, called on the people to cultivate the habit of living in unity and also to be disciplined to create a peaceful environment.
Challenges
Using the occasion to echo some of the challenges in the area, the paramount chief observed that Kpalime Duga, which was once the envy of many when it came to education as it produced excellent results in the past, had ‘become a pale shadow of itself’.
According to him, there were several uncompleted school projects dotted in the area that required government’s intervention to have them completed to improve access.
He pointed out that the basic school buildings at Duga, especially the primary school which was 100 years old, had become a death trap and appealed to the district assembly to complete a new school block under construction that had been abandoned for years.
He further appealed to government to provide the people with potable water as lack of pipe borne water was a huge problem in the area.
‘As a community with over 2,000 people, we are convinced that Duga deserves a bigger health facility to cater for the ever- growing population.
Togbega Agbi Yao VIII said while they looked up to government to give the Kpalime Traditional Area its fair share of the national cake, he gave an assurance that he and his elders would build a strategic alliance with all stakeholders to fast track the progress of the people.
In attendance was the chief of Boso, Nana Osabarima Agyemang Okumnipa II, who chaired the programme and the Boso Mankralo, Kwaku Twumasi