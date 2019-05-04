Agona Swedru launches 2019 Akwambo Festival

The chief of Agona Swedru, Ogidigram Okrupi Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II, has called on the people of the area to support the effort of the Swedruman Council of Chiefs to construct an ICT centre with a library and a mini sports complex to improve education and sports development in the Agona area.
According to him, the council as an agent of development was poised to construct major projects and facilities towards the transformation of the town for the benefit of the people.
He said, “as traditional rulers, we have a duty to be development oriented and undertake projects to augment the efforts of the government towards the progress of the town”
Akwambo launch
Addressing the official launch of this year’s Akwambo festival which has the theme: “Accountable community and people development; the role of government, traditional rulers, parents and the clergy, Nana Botwe appealed to indigenes both home and abroad to come on board to support either financially or materially towards the execution of the project.
The festival, which will be celebrated between August 11 and 18, 2019, is being organised by a 20-member planning committee chaired by Apostle Emmanuel Coffie.
Nana Botwe mentioned that government alone could not address the infrastructural needs of the town and that in order to achieve the desired growth, residents must voluntarily contribute to its progress.
Essence of project
He indicated that the chiefs as custodians of the land were committed to improving education in the area, hence the construction of the ICT centre and library which would expose students to new knowledge and enhance the teaching and learning of ICT.
“I have personally taken interest in the project and would ensure that the planning committee executes the project to achieve the intended objective” he said, adding that the council was ready to partner institutions and individuals to attract investments into the town.
Call for unity
He further called on the people to live in peace and harmony at all times with one another since the area could only progress in an environment of peace and tranquility, stressing that unity was an important prerequisite that would fast track the transformation of the town.
A Deputy Coordinating Director at the Agona West Municipal Assembly, Mr Luqmann Ali, commended the chiefs for initiating the projects and pledged the assembly’s support towards the completion of the projects.
Nii Botwe Laryea II, Kotobaabi Mantse in Accra, who chaired the event, called on government to take steps to rehabilitate the Swedru-Winneba road to ease transportation since sections of the road were in a deplorable state.
He made a cash donation of GH₵¢10,000 and 200 bags of cement in support of the project and promised to monitor the execution of the project