U-turn: Korle-Bu agrees to review proposed new cost of dialysis downwards

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Sep - 28 - 2023 , 13:00

The Chief Executive of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, says the hospital will review the new proposed increase in the cost of renal dialysis downwards.

A notice from the Renal Department of the hospital informing the public about an increment in the cost of renal dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42 went viral on social media earlier this week.

This was received with mixed reactions including the fact that Parliament was not even aware of the increment.

Many of those who reacted to the new pricing said it will make the cost of treatment extremely difficult for many patients.

People with kidney failures are usually put on dialysis treatment to help them get rid of waste products and excess fluid from their blood when the kidneys are unable to perform such function.

As a premier teaching hospital, all fees and charges are supposed to be forwarded to Parliament for approval through the Ministry of Health.

But indications were that, this has not been done.

The hospital's management in a press statement dated Wednesday, September 27, 2023 said the new cost was only a proposal.

The statement also said that the hospital would continue to subsidize dialysis.

CEO speaks on issue

In a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM on Thursday afternoon (Sept 28) monitored by Graphic Online, the CEO of the hospital, Dr. Ampomah said the new adjustment in the cost of renal dialysis treatment was necessitated by the exchange rate which has affected some of the materials needed for treatment.

Although he indicated that there will be some review of the new adjustments to lessen the financial burden on patients, the review will not be as significant as many Ghanaians wanted due to many factors affecting their operations.

Dr. Ampomah also indicated that management of the hospital will be engaging Parliament regarding the cost of treatment.

He also called on philanthropic groups and individuals to help subsidize the cost of treatment for patients.

