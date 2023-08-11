Kasoa: Police grab 4 criminals for blocking road to attack residents [VIDEO]

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 11 - 2023 , 11:53

The police on Friday arrested four suspected criminals who had mounted a road block ostensibly to slow down the movement of vehicles to attack unsuspecting residents, drivers and passengers in the Kasoa area of the Central Region.

The four, who were wielding items including a machete and two knives, had mounted the road block at Queen City near Ofaakor, off the Bawjiase Road leading to the New Kasoa Market.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, which is one of two market days in the area.

The other is on Tuesdays.