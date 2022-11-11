Jones-Mensah to speak at Yale University

Ghanaian businessman and indigene of Keta in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, CEO of Empire Domus Group Ltd, has been selected to deliver a lecture on real estate development in Africa at America-based Yale University.
Mr Jones-Mensah will join hundreds at the inaugural Yale Africa Innovation Symposium (YAIS) as one of the keynote speakers from November 11 - 12 to “move beyond the standard discussion of Africa’s challenges and, instead, focus on creating actionable solutions.”
“The YAIS Committee greatly admires the immense work Mr Jones-Mensah has accomplished in the real estate development industry on the continent. As the CEO of Empire Domus Ltd, we recognise the knowledge you possess concerning real estate development and would be honoured to invite you to lead the Innovation Lab focused Real Estate,” an invitation addressed to the Empire Domus CEO has stated.
Yale Africa
The Executive Director of the 2022 Yale Africa Innovation Symposium, Abigail Ndikum, has observed that this year’s programme will not only encourage the youth to become more action-oriented regarding Africa’s development, it will also provide them with practical solutions to use in their fields of work as well as create a platform for “a shared mission of revolutionising the Africa of tomorrow.”
Organisers
According to organisers of the symposium, the conference emphasises innovative thinking as an important avenue for change, hence the decision to bring together the perspectives of young, bright minds and the insight of field experts to deconstruct issues and produce resolutions across various African industries.
The YAIS format centres around seminar workshops called “Innovation Labs” in various topic areas that include finance, technology, real estate, social media & influencing, among others.
On the first day, experts will introduce their industries to their respective Labs, explain some of the challenges they face in their profession and present a case study from the work that they would like to solve with participants.
The second day will feature participants work together through “the case study to pinpoint the root causes, identify project goals, and draft approach and implementation strategies” for the experts to take the solutions back to their businesses, organisations and communities, and set them in action.