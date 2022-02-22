GMET gets new board

An 11-member Governing Board of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET), was inaugurated in Accra last Thursday.
The board has Mr George Isaac Amoo as Chairman with the members being Mr Eric Esuman, Mrs Magdalene Ewuraesi Apenteng, Madam Cecilia Sheitu Nyadia, Mr Ben Yaw Ampomah and Ing. Theophilus Nii Okai.
The rest are Dr Peter Bilson Obour, Mr Bright Lomotey Adjokatcher, Mr Kwabena A. Apenteng, Dr Rosina Kyerematen and another member, who would be joining later.
Swearing in
In her address after swearing in the board members, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP), said the role of the Meteorological Agency was critical due to the sudden changes in the climate and weather conditions because of rising temperatures across the world.
She said it was, therefore, important to equip it to enable it to deliver effectively on its mandate.
She also indicated that actualising the vision of Ghana in becoming the aviation hub of the sub-region hinged on the ability of the agency to provide timely and reliable weather and climatic information, especially for aviation purposes.
Improve
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful underscored the need to improve on the infrastructure, logistics, human resource capacity and strengthening of the income generating aspect of the agency.
She said the inadequate scientific, technological and human capabilities to monitor forecast and announce early warning signals of severe weather and climate events to avert imminent dangers needed to be addressed.
She entreated the board to come out with various innovative funding mechanisms that would transform the agency into a robust, reliable and self-sustaining entity.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful expressed her confidence in the board to formulate innovative strategies to transform the agency into a more effective and efficient institutions.
For his part, Chairman of the board, Mr Amoo assured the minister of the commitment of the members to work hard to reposition the GMet to meet international standards.
He emphasised that the GMet was going to be repositioned well to deliver