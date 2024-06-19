Next article: News in Brief: Supreme Court endorses FDA guideline on why celebrities cannot advertise alcoholic products

Ghanaian travelers to Kenya will no longer pay Electronic Travel Authorisation fees

Jemima Okang Addae Jun - 19 - 2024 , 19:07

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that, Ghanaians travelling to Kenya will receive an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for free upon application.

The gratis ETA is in recognition of the existing visa-free regime agreement between Kenya and Ghana.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration made this known in a travel advisory dated June 19, 2024.

“In that regard, Ghanaians intending to travel to Kenya are to submit their ETA application through www.etakenya.go.ke for approval prior to their departure”, the statement said.

Attached below is a copy of the statement