NDC names campaign team

Samuel Duodu Jun - 20 - 2024 , 02:26

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has named a national campaign team to lead the party's efforts to recapture power, five months to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The team, appointed by the Functional Executive Committee of the party, has Prof. Joshua Alabi as the Head of the flag bearer's campaign, and the General-Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, as the Campaign Coordinator.

The team, according to a statement by the party, would work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee chaired by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and which has Mr Kwetey; the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Ato Forson; former Speaker of Parliament, Doe Adjaho; party stalwarts Alhaji Hudu Yahaya and Kofi Totobi Quakyi; and former National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, as members.

Other members of the Steering Committee are former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour; former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Betty Mould Iddrisu; former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Marrietta Brew; former Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Valerie Sawyer; former Deputy Minister, Sam Pee Yalley; and Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi.

Other members of the general campaign team include the National Organiser, Dr Joseph Yammin, as Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Regional Campaigns; former Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Richard Quashiga, as Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Parliamentary Campaigns; former Deputy National Youth Organiser of the party, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney, as Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations; and National Communications, Sammy Gyamfi; and National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo.

The others are the National Women’s Organiser, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei; the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Cole Younger; Spokesperson of the flag bearer's campaign, Joyce Bawa Mogtari; and Deputy Spokesperson, flag bearer's campaign, Beatrice Annan.

It also has a former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia, as Head of the Running Mate’s Campaign; former Deputy Minister of Tourism, James Agyenim Boateng, as Spokesperson of the Running Mate’s Campaign; and former Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the party, Eric Adjei, as Deputy Spokesperson of the Running Mate’s Campaign.

The statement also named other members representing various party fronts as Richard Anamoo, NDC Professionals Forum; Shine Gaveh, the Cadres Front; as well as Dr Nashiru Issahaku, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Mary Ewusi.