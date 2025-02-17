Women in STEM inspire female students of Bompeh SHTS - To mark Day of Women and Girls in Science

Two hundred female students pursuing Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) courses at the Bompeh Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in Takoradi have benefitted from a mentorship and career guidance programme.

The programme, which is intended to whip up more interest in females in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), formed part of activities to mark the 2025 International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrations observed every February 11.

The programme, which was held on the theme: “Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science”, was aimed at inspiring and equipping future female scientists, engineers and innovators.

It was organised by power producers, Karpowership Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Inspiring the next generation

The event featured a talk on women in STEM, a breakout mentorship sessions where accomplished women in STEM, including two engineers, Dr Esther Kyere Andoh-Acquah and Prof. Mrs Gladys Ama Quartey, as well as Pearl Akoma Abrokwah, shared their insights, experiences and advice.

SDG 4 and 5

At the event, the Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, emphasised the company’s commitment to empowering young girls in STEM to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Four and Five.

She said Karpowership did not only believe in gender equality but also in education to empower the girls, as well as communities, given the power of education.

Ms Amarquaye said the company had demonstrated its commitment by providing training opportunities for young women in the energy sector.

“At Karpowership, we believe in powering not just communities, but dreams.

That’s why we go beyond advocacy to take action.

“In 2024, we signed an MOU with the World Bank to prepare more women for employment in the energy sector. We have since launched an internship programme, and we actively sponsor female engineering students.

“This is how we create lasting impact—by investing in young women and supporting SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality),” Ms Amarquaye stated.

Transformative

The Headmistress of Bompeh SHTS, Dorothy Kwesie, praised Karpowership Ghana’s efforts at empowering girls and helping to build their confidence in STEM.

“Seeing our girls engage with women in STEM is truly inspiring. It proves that, with the right support, they can thrive,” she said.

For many students, the event was transformative. Benedicta Azumah, a student at Bompeh SHTS, speaking on behalf of the other participants, said: “Before today, I wasn’t sure about engineering.

But hearing from these women has given me confidence, and I believe there is a place for all of us who aspire to be engineers,” she said.