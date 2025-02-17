Next article: Women in STEM inspire female students of Bompeh SHTS - To mark Day of Women and Girls in Science

Ghana Health Service launches cholera vaccination in Accra

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched a cholera vaccination campaign in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, with the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, taking the first oral vaccine publicly to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and assure the public that it poses no harm.

The campaign, which was launched last Friday at the Mamprobi Polyclinic, is in response to the increasing spate of cholera cases in several regions.

The vaccination campaign is also to increase public awareness of cholera prevention measures, while ensuring swift medical response to reported cases.

The vaccination targets individuals aged one year and above within the designated catchment areas.

The vaccination exercise, which is intended to cover more than 300,000 people in the national capital, also took place simultaneously at the Martyrs of Uganda Cluster of Schools where pupils, teachers and people in and around the vicinity were vaccinated.

The event was attended by health officials and stakeholders, including representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of Health and the GHS.

Urgency

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Health emphasised the urgent need for the vaccination, citing the rise in cholera cases since October 2024.

“My briefing indicates that we started recording cases as far back as October 2024,” Mr Akandoh said.

He reiterated that cholera was primarily a water and sanitation-related disease and urged the public to prioritise hygiene and environmental cleanliness to curb its spread.

The Minister of Health also stated that the ministry had dedicated its commitment to ensuring everyone gets vaccinated.

“We have dedicated ourselves to containing this disease, ensuring the availability of test kits and medications. However, early reporting of symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting remains crucial in preventing fatalities,” Mr Akandoh said.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South Constituency, predominantly a coastal area, Dr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, urged the constituents to take the vaccine to prevent the spread of the disease.

He further urged the people to keep their environments clean and practise the education on cholera prevention.

“We should ensure we wash our hands and foods before eating; we should keep our environment always clean” he said.

Vaccine

The vaccine offers temporary defence against the illness and is particularly important in places with poor access to clean water and sanitary facilities.