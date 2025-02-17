GSS launches Ghana 2024 Statistical Year Overview Report

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has launched the Ghana 2024 Statistical Year Overview report.

The report launched at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, on Wednesday, February 13, 2025, presented an overview of the publications of statistical products by the GSS in 2024.

The purpose of the booklet was to provide highlights of the publications and make available a digital platform for users to access the full data set and report.

The provision of the 2024 statistical product will enable stakeholders to understand the scope of the work of the GSS and enhance the use of statistics, which will yield optimal returns on the investment in data and statistics for good governance.

The report, including the monthly and quarterly publications such as the Consumer and Producer Price Indices, External Trade and Gross Domestic Products (GDP), as well as in-depth analysis of yearly and periodic reports and data from different surveys, offers critical insight into the county’s economic, social, demographic, health and environmental characteristics.

Role of Accurate Data

At the event, the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, said the GSS would continue to strengthen its commitment to providing high-quality statistics to meet the needs of policymakers, businesses, researchers, development partners and the public.

“Management and staff are further motivated in expanding the scope, quality and utility of our statistical outputs,” he said.

“It is the anticipation of the service that stakeholders will explore this guide, gain insights from the highlights provided, and engage with GSS as we work together to build a data-driven Ghana,” Prof. Annim added.

MoU

The GSS also extended its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) for one more year, having had it for the past seven years.

It has been part of the efforts of GSS to deepen partnership with both the public and private organisations to help produce official data statistics to accelerate national development.

The Government Statistician said the GSS and ONS had a mutual obligation to strengthen the partnership as the data and studies community was growing so fast and required the need to prioritise and reprioritise areas that would help the parties address the complex challenges they faced.

He added that the two parties had identified areas of common benefits, stating that one of the returns of this partnership was the automating consumer price index computation process.

He emphasised that it was one of the interventions that had now enabled GSS to release the consumer price index inflation a week earlier than it used to do because it built an automated pipeline that helped it in doing that.

Useful data

The Deputy Director for Health and International Partnerships at the ONS, Dr James Tucker, lauded the GSS for their work in consistently generating data to help identify and solve economic and social issues in the country.

He indicated that there was so much the international community could learn from the data generated by the GSS.

“I feel that there's so much more potential with this work as well. Ghana has such a large amount of data, and exploiting that potential is going to be extremely fruitful in the coming years,” he said.

Dr Tucker added that he was looking forward to extending the partnership which had been established over the last seven years, with the GSS.