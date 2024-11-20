Students need to be exposed to diverse cultural perspectives

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

The Country Director of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), Ben Gomado-Cobblah, has stressed the importance of exposing students to diverse cultural perspectives in an academic community.

That, he said, would enhance students’ critical thinking, empathy and negotiation skills, qualities needed for leadership in a globalised world.

He was speaking to students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) at a cultural day celebration last Friday.

“Cultural diversity and mobility are not just academic ideals; they are critical tools for building global leaders.

“Cultural pluralism should remain a cornerstone of higher education, enabling students to embrace their roots while engaging with global perspectives,” he said.

He added that cultural diversity in higher education served as both a unifying and enriching force, fostering collaboration and innovation across borders.

Cultural Day

Organised by the Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC) of UPSA, the exhibitions, talks and food bazaar took the Ghanaian students on a journey to learn about and experience the different cultural heritage on the continent in one place.

The culture day celebration was on the theme: “Bridging Cultures, Shaping Futures”.

It provided a platform for students to showcase their unique cultures, fostering a spirit of unity and understanding among the Ghanaian student body.

The event brought together a diverse community of students, faculty, diplomats and cultural enthusiasts to reflect on the pivotal role of cultural diversity and mobility in shaping the next generation of global leaders.

Among the dignitaries present were the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Lebanese Ambassador, Maher Kheir; incoming Vice-Chancellor, Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor; Celebrity Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy; President of the Ghana Caribbean Association, Kevoy Burton, senior officials of the Ghana Immigration Service and Ghanaian European Centre, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and faculty members of UPSA, the University of Ghana Business School and Wisconsin University.

UPSA

Mr Gomado-Cobblah described UPSA’s multicultural environment as a microcosm of Ghana’s rich heritage and a model for other institutions, adding: “UPSA’s commitment to celebrating diversity through initiatives like Culture Day is an attestation of its forward-thinking approach to education”.

“UPSA’s diverse academic community reflects Ghana’s rich multicultural heritage, and through initiatives like Culture Day, the university is creating a space for dialogue, understanding and mutual respect,” he said.



He, however, cautioned against the loss of cultural identities in a rapidly globalising world and urged institutions such as UPSA to lead efforts in preserving cultural heritage while engendering inclusivity.

Partnership

Mr Gomado-Cobblah highlighted UPSA’s strategic partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

He outlined CWEIC’s mission to facilitate trade and investment across the 56 Commonwealth member nations, highlighting the Commonwealth Advantage, which includes access to a population of 2.5 billion people and reduced trade barriers among member nations, shared democratic values, and a youthful population, as strategic assets for member nations, emphasising that UPSA’s involvement strengthens Ghana’s role in this global network.

UPSA, he said, was uniquely positioned to provide its staff and students with unparalleled access to international opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing globally competitive graduates.

For her part, the convener, the Director of CIEC, Ivy Heward-Mills, reaffirmed UPSA’s dedication to engendering a globally inclusive academic environment.