Next article: Students need to be exposed to diverse cultural perspectives

Dorfor Traditional Council inaugurated

Alberto Mario Noretti Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

The Dorfor Traditional Council in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region has been inaugurated at Juapong amidst pomp and celebration.

The leaders of the seven Dorfor clans and some other members of the council were sworn into office at a durbar prior to the official opening of the council last Monday.

Advertisement

The seven Dorfor clans are Vome, Amanflu, Torgodzi, Akata, Ameteve, Tovie and Kporduhlor.

Also present at the durbar were chiefs from the Zongo community of Dorfor.

Progress

The Chief Registrar at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MCRA), Baafi Nsiah said the traditional council should enable the chiefs to plan for progress in the area.

For instance, he said, it must help them to take a firm stance to supplement the government’s efforts to maintain peace and order in the communities.

Mr Nsiah said the council was also expected to protect the rich culture and traditions of Dorfor to benefit generations yet unborn.

He urged the traditional council to ensure chiefs in the area were registered to pave the way for the setting up of the various committees of the council for the effective management and administration of crucial issues in the area.

Legal

The Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC), Harry Attipoe, earlier said traditional councils were created by law and must, therefore, be recognised as such.

He announced that the chairman of the council would be announced at a later date.

Dorfor Traditional Council building

Mr Attipoe explained that the traditional councils were meant to benefit the entire traditional areas in chieftaincy matters, and not individual chiefs and queens.

The VRHC registrar announced a total of 80 traditional councils from the 100 paramountcies in the region would be inaugurated before the end of this year.

He entreated members of the council to settle all chieftaincy disputes in their domain amicably without going to the law courts.

Honour

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Osborn Fenuku, said the council was a giant step towards raising the noble institution of chieftaincy to greater heights in the area.

The Queen of Amanflu and a member of the council, Mama Afibaa Agbovi V, said the inauguration of the council was a great honour which would help to strengthen the bond of unity among the chiefs and queens, and the communities for rapid development progress.

The Paramount Chief of neighbouring Abutia, Togbe Abutia Kodzo Gidi V, who chaired the function, congratulated Dorfor on attaining a traditional council status.

He entreated them to embark on a crusade to prevent bushfires, protect the environment, and implement development projects in the area in an atmosphere of harmony.