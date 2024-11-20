Bolgatanga chartered accountants hold 5th AGM

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

The Bolgatanga District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) has held its fifth annual general meeting (AGM) with a call on members to support the leadership for the growth of the association.

The Chairman of the Executive Committee, Alhaji Hayatudeen Awudu Ibrahim, who made the call, said the society could build on its modest successes if members rallied behind the executive committee to drive its growth and development.

Advertisement

He said the society continued to grow yearly and that it was incumbent upon the members to play their respective roles towards sustaining the operations of the society, as well as to improve the profession.

As part of the AGM, some officers were re-elected for a second term to steer the affairs of the Society for the next years.

They were the Chairman, Alhaji Hayatudeen Awudu Ibrahim; the Vice Chairman, Noble Issah Mubarak; the Secretary, Henrietta Bobi, as well as members, Robert Abane Nsobila and James Nsoh Ayinloya.

Membership

Alhaji Ibrahim announced that seven newly qualified chartered accountants joined the society in 2023 and congratulated them on the successes they chalked up during their examinations.

He said the total membership of the society stood at 104 as of the end of December 2023, representing an increase of 18 from the 86 members on the roll in December 2022.

“Notwithstanding the appreciable numbers in our membership, we still record very low turnout during monthly meetings,” he said, adding: “The EC would like to appeal to members to improve their attendance to meetings for the benefit of all”.

Alhaji Ibrahim indicated that the gross income of the society increased from GH¢7,810 at the end of December 2022 to GH¢27,360 at the end of the period under review, representing an increase of GH¢19,550.

The chairman said as of the end of December 2023, the society recorded a surplus of GH¢5,405 as against a deficit of GH¢5,849 at the end of December 2022, representing an increase of GH¢9,521.

Writer’s email: [email protected]