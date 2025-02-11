Secondhand clothing dealers support Kantamanto traders with roofing sheets

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Secondhand Clothing Dealers Association has do­nated 520 packets of roofing sheets worth GH¢640,000 to traders at the Kantamanto Market, while the Kwahu Traditional Council has donated GH¢200,000 to support traders affected by the recent fire outbreak at the same market.

This is to support their recovery after the devastating fire destroyed their businesses earlier this year.

Advertisement

Presenting the donation, the chairman of the association, Jefferey Boakye-Yiadom, expressed solidarity with the affected traders, acknowledging that many of them were key customers of secondhand clothing retailers.

He noted that the roofing sheets would help them secure the make­shift structures they had erected to restart their businesses.

Advertisement

“More needs to be done to sup­port all those affected by the fire outbreak. Some wooden structures have already been provided, but many traders still need assistance,” he said.

Mr Boakye-Yiadom also com­mended individuals and organi­sations that had already extended help to the victims and encouraged others to follow suit. He further called on the Ghana Police Service to strengthen security at the market to prevent future disasters.

Appreciation

Receiving the donation on behalf of the traders, an Executive Member of the Kantamanto Disaster Interim Management Committee, Aikins Boakye Mensah, thanked the association for their generosity and appealed for more support, emphasising that many traders had lost everything and were struggling with unpaid loans.

“The traders here need help. Some are widows, and others were already facing hardships before the fire. This disaster has worsened their situation, and they cannot repay loans without new stock,” he stated.

He urged the government, corporate bodies and benevolent individuals to provide further assis­tance to enable affected traders to fully recover.

Kwahuman

The donation by the Kwahu Traditional Council was made last Friday by the Kwahu Adontenhene, Akyemenfour Asiedu Agyemang III, who is also the Chief of Kwahu Abetifi.

Speaking during the presentation, the Adontenhene expressed the council’s sympathy for the traders, acknowledging that many Kwahu natives also conducted business in the market.

“We heard about the recent fire outbreak and we know this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Many of our people trade here, and we want to assure you that we have not abandoned you.

That is why the chiefs have decided to support you with this donation,” he stated.

Nana Asiedu Agyemang III urged the traders to use the funds wisely and called for preventive measures to avert future disasters.

He also appealed to the government to provide further assistance and protection for traders, emphasising the market’s role in job creation.

Mr Aikins Boakye Mensah, on behalf of the affected traders, expressed appreciation to the Kwahu Traditional Council for its generous support.