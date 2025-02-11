Prophet Kyei-Duah assists Kantamanto fire victims with GH¢2.2m

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Founder and Leader of Believers Worship Centre (Philadelphia), Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, has donated GH¢2.2 million cash to 116 members of the church whose properties were destroyed by fire at the Kantamanto market recently.

Each of the beneficiary traders received GH¢18,965, to revamp their businesses.

The Head Brother of the church, Nicholas Gyamfi, deputised for Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah and supervised the presentation at a ceremony at the church’s headquarters at Katapor, near Pokuase in Accra, last Sunday.

He explained that Prophet Kyei-Duah donated because he was concerned about the welfare and prosperity of members of the church who lost their fortunes - capital and property to the fire.

Advice

Head Brother Gyamfi advised them to use the money judiciously to restart their businesses so that they could worship God with all their hearts.

He said Prophet Kyei-Duah was a philanthropist who had been giving financial assistance to members of the church annually.

Head Brother Gyamfi said last year, an amount of GH¢417 million was donated to vulnerable members of the church to venture into any businesses of their choice.

Prayer

Delivering a sermon earlier in the day, Prophet Kyei-Duah admonished citizens to have faith in God and pray to him ceaselessly in order to receive salvation, protection against the devil and prosperity of their businesses.

He stressed that his church was committed to the welfare of every citizen, especially church members.

Prophet Kyei-Duah emphasised the need for Christians, who, he said, constitute the majority of the population, to contribute towards reducing the crime wave in the country by impressing upon the masses to lead morally upright lifestyles.

Appreciation

One of the beneficiaries, Constance Owusua, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah for the donation, stressing that the gesture would help restore their businesses.

She said that the church had been growing from strength to strength due to the benevolence of the founder and leader.