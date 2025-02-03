Open letter to President Mahama: Prioritise solutions for soaring food prices

Dr Paul K. Fynn Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Dear Mr President, congratulations on your election to the highest office of our beloved country.

Your victory signifies the trust and hope that the people of Ghana have placed in your leadership to steer the nation toward progress and prosperity.

As you embark on this crucial journey, I write to you with an urgent plea concerning a matter that touches the very fabric of our society: the soaring food prices.

Food inflation

Currently, the country’s food inflation is 26 per cent as of November 2024 according to a Ghana Statistical Service data.

Ghana, once celebrated as the breadbasket of West Africa, is now grappling with an alarming escalation in food prices.

For many Ghanaians, this crisis is not just an economic inconvenience, but a daily struggle for survival.

Parents are struggling to provide nutritious meals for their children, farmers are unable to break even and families across the nation are sacrificing essential needs to put food on the table.

The rising cost of food threatens not only household incomes but also the health and well-being of our people.

Poor implementation of PFJ

One key factor exacerbating this situation is the poorly implemented Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)initiative.

While its objectives were laudable, the programme fell short in execution. Farmers faced challenges such as inadequate access to subsidised inputs, including fertiliser which was either smuggled or hoarded, insufficient training on modern farming practices and little or no effort into marketing which was one of the pillars of the policy.

These shortcomings diminished the programme’s impact, leaving both farmers and consumers bearing the brunt of its inefficiencies.

A thorough review and revamp of this initiative are imperative to ensure its goals are met.

Mr President, affordable food is a fundamental pillar of national stability and social harmony. When families can feed themselves, children grow healthier, workers are more productive and the nation thrives.

In contrast, hunger and malnutrition sow the seeds of discontent, inequality and diminished potential among our citizens.

I understand that global factors, including climate change, supply chain disruptions and rising fuel prices have contributed to this predicament.

However, I firmly believe that the government has a critical role in mitigating these challenges and protecting its citizens.

Your administration can take decisive steps to address this crisis immediately and lay the groundwork for long-term food security.

Starting with your party’s ‘The Feed Ghana Programme’, I suggest that while you pay attention to commercial farmers, you also involve peasant farmers who form a bulk of our farming population and produce to feed their families and the nation.

I propose the following measures:

• Subsidise agricultural inputs: Support farmers by reducing the cost of fertilisers, seeds and equipment. This will enhance productivity and make food more affordable.

• Strengthen local food production: Invest in modern agricultural techniques, irrigation systems and infrastructure to reduce reliance on imported food and mitigate the impact of global price fluctuations.

• Afram Plains alone can feed the country if we use its fertile lands and the blessed rivers Afram and Volta.

• Open Sugar factory: Ghanaians consume a lot of sugar but we barely produce a grain while the import bill continues to rise. Reopen the Komenda Sugar Factory to produce sugar and eventually ban the import of sugar and other sweets and produce sugar and molasses for export.

• Reduce fuel costs: High transportation costs significantly contribute to food prices. A review and reduction of taxes on fuel can alleviate this burden.

• Enhance storage and distribution: Prevent post-harvest losses by investing in cold storage facilities and improving distribution networks to make food available and affordable nationwide.

• Provide direct relief to vulnerable groups: Introduce targeted subsidies or food assistance programmes to support the poorest households during this challenging period.

r President, addressing the issue of rising food prices is not only a moral imperative but also a political necessity.

Your swift action will demonstrate your commitment to the welfare of the people and set the tone for your presidency as one of compassion, foresight and dedication to the common good.

I urge you to convene a task force of experts, stakeholders and policymakers to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to tackle this crisis.

Let your legacy be one of resilience and responsiveness, ensuring that no Ghanaian goes to bed hungry.

The author of this article is the Chancellor/Founder of the Wisconsin International University College, Immediate President General of the West Africa Nobles Forum, and the President of the President University Founders Association of Ghana.