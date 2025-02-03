Private citizen goes to court over GRA boss appointment

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A private citizen, Emmanuella Sarfowaah, has filed a writ challenging the appointment of Anthony Kwasi Sarpong as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The plaintiff is arguing that appointing Mr Sarpong as the head of GRA raises serious ethical and legal questions since he is still listed as a senior partner KPMG.

However, KPMG has issued a statement announcing Mr Sarpong’s resignation as a Country Managing Partner, following his appointment.

The plaintiff further argued that Mr Sarpong’s appointment as Commissioner-General in the absence of a Governing Council was unlawful.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority had no Governing Council as of January 21, 2025. The plaintiff adds that KPMG has or has had a number of Fee-Paying contractual working relationships with GRA, with Mr Sarpong as its Senior Partner at least until January 21, 2025 or thereabout.

“GRA is a statutory body with a Governing Council that must provide advice before the President of the Republic of Ghana can appoint a Commissioner-General of GRA in a substantive or acting capacity,’ she argued in her writ.

Sarfowaah is asking the court to overturn President John Mahama’s appointment of Sarpong, arguing that it violates the law.

She is also asking for an order revoking the appointment of Mr Sarpong, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG, by the President of the Republic of Ghana as the Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA.

In addition, the plaintiff is seeking an injunction to prevent Sarpong’s continued appointment.

“A perpetual injunction order against the President of the Republic of Ghana restraining him or any person acting by his authority from appointing Mr Sarpong, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG, as the acting and/or the Commissioner-General of the GRA.

“Further or in the alternative to relief e), a perpetual injunction order against the Governing Council of the 2nd Defendant restraining the Council or any person acting by its authority from considering and/or proffering advice to the President of the Republic of Ghana as stipulated under Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution in respect of the appointment of the 1st Defendant, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG, as the acting and/or the Commissioner-General of the GRA,” she argued.