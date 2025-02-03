Anum-Asikuma accident claims 4 lives

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

Four people died on the spot when a RAV 4 SUV and Toyota Hiace mini-bus collided head-on near Anum-Asikuma on the Ho-Accra Road last Saturday.

The deceased were the drivers of the two vehicles and two passengers.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace was identified as Justice Adjei, also known as Bob Marley.

The identities of the other deceased persons were not established at the time of filing this report.

Eleven passengers who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the Peki Governmental Hospital for treatment.

The bodies were also sent to the mortuary of the same hospital.

Eyewitnesses told the Daily Graphic that the accident occurred in the morning when the RAV 4, with registration number GW 3328-S, which was travelling from Accra direction, was overtaking another vehicle when it rammed into the mini-bus, which was travelling from Ho to Koforidua.

The impact was so great that both vehicles were seriously mangled.

The damaged registration number plate of the mini-van only showed “ER 1223-.’’

The police are working to establish the identities of the other deceased persons and the injured passengers.