Tamale College of Education, Tolon SHS receive reading materials

Abukari Baba Alhassan Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Tamale College of Education (TACE) and the Tolon Senior High School have taken delivery of a number of reading materials to enhance teaching and learning.

The Tamale College of Education received 273 copies, while the Tolon Senior High School had 154 copies.

The books, donated by the School for Life (SfL) in collaboration with the Book Aid International, cover a wide range of educational resources for both tertiary and second-cycle students.

Rationale

Presenting the books, the Project Manager of the School for Life, Amadu Zulyaden, said the gesture formed part of the organisation's commitment to enhancing educational outcomes in the area.

He said with access to relevant and engaging reading materials, the students will develop their reading skills and broaden their knowledge for improved academic performance.

"The performance of students will be enhanced because the books are curriculum-based and fit their standards.

The teachers would add it to the existing reading and learning materials in their schools and this will help them to transfer their knowledge to the students” he added.

Mr Zulyaden, however, urged the school authorities to put the books to good use to realise the intended purpose of enhancing teaching and learning.

Commendation

For his part, the Vice Principal of the Tamale College of Education (TACE), Imoro Nuhu Alhassan, thanked the organisations for the gesture and pledged to put the reading materials to good use.

He said the donation was timely as many students faced challenges in accessing relevant educational materials.